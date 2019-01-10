Home Entertainment Tamil

Petta: Meet the Odisha drummers who made Rajini dance to their tune in 'Marana Mass'  

The film has been gathering appreciation for being a typical 'Rajini' film with theatres running houseful.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Online Desk

‘Marana Mass' in Petta has been at the top of the audio charts and trending on social media. Rajini fans across the globe are celebrating the catchy beats of the song. Although the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the credit goes to an expert percussion troupe from Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The video featuring the drummers rehearsing for the song, which was released on social media, shows the 'Maa Dakhinakali Singha Baja' troupe rendering beats to the peppy dance number that celebrates the aura of superstar Rajinikanth and his character.

ALSO READ | 'Petta' review: Vintage Rajinikanth in his element in this old school revenge saga

'Petta' has hit the theatres on Thursday and fans have gone crazy. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj the movie's earliest show was at 1.00 am. The film has been gathering appreciation for being a typical 'Rajini' film with theatres running houseful.

Anirudh, who started his musical journey with 'Why this Kolaveri Di' had collaborated with the Odia troupe to add zing and vibrance to the song.  This is also the first time he has joined hands with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Members of Maa Dakhinakali Singha Baja troupe from Dhenkanal: Ribash Naik, Dillu Naik, Bikash Naik, Ashok Naik, Guddu Naik, Ajaya Naik and Subash Naik play an assortment of percussion instruments in the music single that has grossed over 6 million views on YouTube, so far.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petta Rajni Rajnikanth Why this Kolaveri Di Marana Mass 'Maa Dakhinakali Singha Baja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp