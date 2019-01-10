Petta: Meet the Odisha drummers who made Rajini dance to their tune in 'Marana Mass'  

By Online Desk

‘Marana Mass' in Petta has been at the top of the audio charts and trending on social media. Rajini fans across the globe are celebrating the catchy beats of the song. Although the music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the credit goes to an expert percussion troupe from Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The video featuring the drummers rehearsing for the song, which was released on social media, shows the 'Maa Dakhinakali Singha Baja' troupe rendering beats to the peppy dance number that celebrates the aura of superstar Rajinikanth and his character.

'Petta' has hit the theatres on Thursday and fans have gone crazy. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj the movie's earliest show was at 1.00 am. The film has been gathering appreciation for being a typical 'Rajini' film with theatres running houseful.

Anirudh, who started his musical journey with 'Why this Kolaveri Di' had collaborated with the Odia troupe to add zing and vibrance to the song. This is also the first time he has joined hands with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Members of Maa Dakhinakali Singha Baja troupe from Dhenkanal: Ribash Naik, Dillu Naik, Bikash Naik, Ashok Naik, Guddu Naik, Ajaya Naik and Subash Naik play an assortment of percussion instruments in the music single that has grossed over 6 million views on YouTube, so far.