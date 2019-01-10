Home Entertainment Tamil

Sonia Aggarwal’s next, Thanimai

Sonia Aggarwal is back in Tamil with a film titled Thanimai, directed by S Sivaraman.

Sonia Aggarwal.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Sonia Aggarwal is back in Tamil with a film titled Thanimai, directed by S Sivaraman. The advocate-turned-filmmaker has previously helmed films like Kagitha Kappal and Solli Tharava. The first look of the film was launched by producer Dhananjayan on Twitter yesterday. 

About the film, the director says, “The film traces the lonely journey of a Sri Lankan refugee who comes back from Malaysia to find her long-lost child. It will be an emotional drama that showcases the nature of men from various walks of life. Thanimai has been censored and we are waiting for the right date to release our film.”The film, co-stars dance master Sandy, Ganja Karuppu and has music by Dhina.

