Thank you Karthik Subbaraj, exclaim 'Rajinified' fans on 'Petta'

The fans took to Twitter, saying that they were taken back to the 80s and 90s, a time when "Rajinism" or "Thalaivarism" was born.

Published: 10th January 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth in a poster of 'Petta' (Photo | IMDB)

As Rajinikanth's Petta released on Thursday, the Superstar's fans from around the world are going gaga! They took to Twitter, saying that they were taken back to the 80s and 90s, when the phenomenon called  "Rajinism" or "Thalaivarism" was born.

Here are some tweets:

During the promotion of the film, director Karthik Subbaraj promised to bring back the best of Rajinikanth, saying that fans would get "Rajinified".

Our reporter from Cinema Express said that this kind of movie can only be created by someone who was a true blue Rajini fan himself.

Interestingly, when the buzz around 'Petta' began in September 2018, fans were thrilled to hear about the talented multi-star cast which included Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Bobby Simha. But, post-release, fans seem to be so starstruck by the Rajini, that they have not mentioned much about the performances of the other top actors.

While several people have shared their first reactions to the movie on social media, we found several people posting their favourite scenes from the film, through recordings taken in the movie halls on their mobile phones. This is happening despite the director's request to not reveal or leak scenes, to give others a chance to #GetRajinified. 

