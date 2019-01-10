'Viswasam' screened in 73 theatres while 'Petta' was accommodated in 67

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the four districts in the western region, Viswasam film was released in 73 theatres, while Petta movie was released in 67 theatres.

While the fans of Ajith and Rajinikanth thronged the theatres on the wee hours of the Thursday, the Viswasam movie was released in the first show at 4 am, while Rajinikanth’s Pettai movie was released at around 5 am in the morning.

“While Petta movie garnered support from the families, theatres screening Viswasam was largely visited by the fans. As there is no permission for additional shows for the Pongal Festival, all the shows for both the movies are expected to be full even after the festival,” said N Subramaniam, president of Film Distributors Association.

In Coimbatore, mostly all the theatres screened both the movies and the first show was started at 4.30am in the morning. According to police, in Shanthi Theater and in the Archana and Dharshana theatres in the city, police mildly lathi charged at the crowd to disperse them from forming into gangs and involving in the ruckus.

In the crowd, the windshield of the police jeep parked in front of the Archana and Dharshana Theater was damaged as the crowd pushed the windshield. “It was damaged a large number of people thronged the theatre and it was not intentionally damaged by the fans,” RS Puram police said.

Until afternoon, police were deployed in front of all the theatres to prevent any untoward incident.