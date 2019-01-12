Home Entertainment Tamil

An impactful debut for Jagadeesan Subu with 'Sigai'

Sigai, the first ever Tamil film to be released on the streaming platform, Zee 5, has also been screened at international film festivals.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Sigai, the first ever Tamil film to be released on the streaming platform, Zee 5, has also been screened at international film festivals. Appreciation is pouring in for first-time director Jagadeesan Subu, an associate of Kaakka Muttaifame Manikandan. Making his debut with a movie on the plight of sex workers was not a strategic decision for the filmmaker who previously assisted cinematographer, Vijay Milton.

Subu actually had an action thriller ready to take off when a casual chat with actor Kathir made him change course. “I told him that I had this other script with me about sex workers and how there is no safety or security for them, and he agreed to play the trans woman character in it,” says the director, adding that this was before Pariyerum Perumal had brought the actor acclaim.

Once Kathir was on board, Subu wanted to make sure he found the right girl to play the all-important Nimmi character. After much scouting, he settled on Meera Nair, who started out as a child artiste and graduated to Malayalam serials. “Meera’s eyes were the clinching factor for me. She was all grace while essaying the character, which went well with the understanding portrayal of Raj Bharath (who plays the protagonist).

Every job has a commitment which is what I tried to bring in the character of Raj. He is a pimp, but the onus is on him to ensure that the girl is safely escorted back.” The message Subu delivers at the end of the film is that transgender people are human too, who deserve their rightful place in the society. “That is the bottomline of Sigai. I’m glad the film is being received well and the message is getting across.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sigai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp