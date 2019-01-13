Viswasam vs Petta: Ajith becomes first actor in 27 years to top Rajini at Tamil Nadu box office

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, which is heading towards a superhit status, thanks to solid figures across India and overseas, has been unable to beat the Tamil Nadu box-office record of Ajith's Viswasam.

Both the movies released on January 10. Although Petta leads the worldwide box office by a small margin, it lags behind the Ajith-starrer at Tamil Nadu box office by a similar margin. According to Box Office India, the two-day collections of Petta (all versions) are Rs 35.50 crore nett and the other release Viswasam, which was released only in Tamil, has collected Rs 33.50 crore nett.

However, the success of both the movies has pushed out other Tamil movies slated to release on January 25, with the theatres across the state deciding to run the films till February 1.

#Petta & #Viswasam push out Tamil films which were due for January 25 Release. Theatres are going to give it a “free run” till February 1. There will be an avalanche of films in February before exam season starts. pic.twitter.com/PM0T8moSEj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 12, 2019

ALSO READ: Petta vs Viswasam: Here are the first reactions from Twitter

With Ajith’s movie beating Rajinikanth’s in the Tamil Nadu box office, Ajith has also created history by becoming the only actor in the last 27 years to do so with the last one being the Kamal Hasan-starrer Thevar Magan in 1992, which released along with Thalaivar's Pandian.

#Viswasam has taken one of the highest ever opening weekend collections at TN despite clashing with Superstar @rajinikanth starrer #Petta that too in Pre-festive period. #ThalaAjith proves yet again that he's No.1 in Star Power!

While Viswasam, which is directed by Siva, also stars Nayanthara as the female lead along with Anikha, Jagapathi Babu, Vivek, Thambi Ramiah and Yogi Babu, the Rajinikanth-starrer, which is directed by Karthik Subburaj has Simran, Trisha, Vijay Setupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar and Bobby Simhaa in supporting roles.