After 'Petta', another film from the Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj combo?

With Petta opening to good reviews and turning into a huge box office smash, there are now rumours of another film involving the Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj combo.

According to a report in Indiaglitz, the superstar may join hands once more with director Karthik Subbaraj.

But this can happen only after Rajinikanth's project with director AR Murugadoss, which starts in February 2018. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, is said to be a mass entertainer, and Murugadoss has confirmed that the film would not have a political angle. The leading lady for this project may be Keerthy Suresh, according to Tollywood.net.

Other reports say that Rajini will also sign a movie with 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli.

Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj are currently enjoying the success of Petta, which released on January 10. The film was appreciated for bringing back the 'vintage' style of the 'thalaivar'.