A Beetle and a bike

Srushti Dange seems to have rediscovered her liking for automobiles on the sets of Sathru, her upcoming film starring Kathir, directed by Naveen. Recalling the Pondicherry leg of her shoot, she says, “I was asked to drive a Volkswagen Beetle car for a song.” While Srushti loved the quaint, green car, there was a catch. “They told me that the car would only run, if I started it on the first try. If I messed that up, it would be impossible to get it started again soon!” she says. “I had to somehow complete the shot in one take.” Though this made her nervous, she managed to get it done, and as she stepped out of the car, she remembers being greeted with a collective sigh of relief.

For the same film, she was also required to ride a motorbike, with hero Kathir riding pillion. When Kathir heard this, he apparenntly grew anxious. “Director Naveen knew about my sporting streak and had nicknamed me ‘rowdy’ because of my penchant to take on new tasks. During my teens, my father had a Splendor and had taught me to ride it, seeing my passion for bikes’. But as Kathir didn’t know about this history, he was apprehensive about riding pillion,” Srushti says with a laugh.

Making matters worse for Kathir was the plan to shoot the sequence near a highway. “As it was going to be a mid-level shot, he kept trying to hold the handlebars from behind me as a precautionary measure. When I told him to relax, he asked me several times if I would be able to handle the bike on my own. After the five-minute shot was over, I could see his relief. It was only later did I sit him down and explain about my experience with bikes,” she says.