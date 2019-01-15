Anyone would blindly accept offer to work with Rajini: Malavika Mohanan on 'Petta'

Srividya Palaparth By

A launch with critical acclaim, a superhit Tamil debut in roles any actor would give an arm and leg for: Malavika Mohanan, has had quite the run since her debut in 2017. Introduced to the cine field through Beyond the Clouds, Malavika is currently basking in the success of Petta. “This is the first time I saw a Rajini movie, first day first show! And it’s only fitting that I was a part of the movie while I participate in the culture,” she quips.

All set to make a debut in Telugu as well, this Malayali brought up in Mumbai, isn’t as well-versed with south cinema as she would like yet. As Petta, her debut with Rajini is faring incredibly both in its original language and in its Telugu dubbed version, Malavika has been thrown into the commercial spotlight too after the critical acclaim she earned from Beyond the Clouds.

“I started getting familiar with Tamil cinema during and after I started working for Petta. Similarly, since Baahubali I have been drawn to Telugu cinema as well. Now that I am getting a lot of offers from Tollywood and because my next is also going to be a Telugu movie, I have been watching a lot of Tollywood films like Mahanati, Rangasthalam etc,” she says.

“It isn’t a matter of choice really,” she says when asked if picking a realistic genre for her debut and then immediately signing a commercial potboiler like Petta for her next.

“I think any actor would jump at both the opportunities. It is mostly what I would do at that moment than plan it out tactically. Maybe my role in Beyond the Clouds is unusual to debut with but every artist would want to do something like that. Again, it’s not just the South Indians, anyone all over India would blindly accept the offer to work with Rajini sir. That’s his magic,” she says.

Tollywood too will see this artist on the big screen as she preps for her Telugu debut which will be announced soon. So far her association to Tollywood is only through her father, KU Mohanan who is the Director of Photography for Mahesh Babu’s next, Maharshi.

“He seems super acquainted with Telugu cinema and its actors. I guess I will also get there as I start working in the industry,” she says.

