Yuvan’s third production to star Raiza in the lead

Fresh from the success of his first productional venture, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK), Yuvan Shankar Raja’s second film Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi is being shot at a brisk pace but meanwhile, the composer has commenced his third project, to be directed by PPK’s co-director Mani Chandru.

The film, titled Alice, stars PPK’s female lead, Raiza Wilson, with the first look being unveiled yesterday.

Mani Chandru says, “It’s a female-oriented script and Raiza was impressed with how challenging the role is. The story is a modern interpretation of the Alice in Wonderland story.”

The film will go on floors in the first week of February. Ezhil Arasu and Arjunan Naga who assisted cinematographer Raja Bhattacharjee and editor Mani Kumaran in

PPK respectively will be handling the camera and editing for Alice. Yuvan will compose music for this film.