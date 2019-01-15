Home Entertainment Tamil

Yuvan’s third production to star Raiza in the lead

The film, titled Alice, stars PPK’s female lead, Raiza Wilson, with the first look being unveiled yesterday. 

Published: 15th January 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

By  Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Fresh from the success of his first productional venture, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK), Yuvan Shankar Raja’s second film Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi is being shot at a brisk pace but meanwhile, the composer has commenced his third project, to be directed by PPK’s co-director Mani Chandru.

The film, titled Alice, stars PPK’s female lead, Raiza Wilson, with the first look being unveiled yesterday. 

Mani Chandru says, “It’s a female-oriented script and Raiza was impressed with how challenging the role is. The story is a modern interpretation of the Alice in Wonderland story.”

The film will go on floors in the first week of February. Ezhil Arasu and Arjunan Naga who assisted cinematographer Raja Bhattacharjee and editor Mani Kumaran in 

PPK respectively will be handling the camera and editing for Alice. Yuvan will  compose music for this film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp