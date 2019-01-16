It's official: Telugu actress Anisha Alla confirms marriage plans with Vishal

By Online Desk

On the occasion of Sankranti, Tollywood actress Anisha Alla Reddy revealed that she will get married to actor Vishal this year. She posted a photo on Instagram with Vishal to share the good news.

Anisha was seen in supporting roles in popular Telugu films such as 'Pellichoopulu' and 'Arjun Reddy'.

Anisha wrote under her photo with Vishal: "Happy Sankranti! To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today. Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself. I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value. #LoveAlways."



Here is the actress' post on Instagram:

Tamil star Vishal, who is also president of Tamil Film Producers Council and general secretary of Nadigar Sanga, tweeted the happy news along with photos, putting an end to much speculation.

Earlier, there were rumours that Vishal was dating Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, but both of them confirmed that it was not true. Then Vishal's father GK Reddy revealed that his son would get married to a businessman's daughter in Hyderabad. Vishal also confirmed the news saying that he would tie the knot after the Nadigar Sangam building construction was completed.

Vishal's tweet:

Yes.. happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. will be announcing the date soon. God bless. pic.twitter.com/NNF7W66T2h — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 16, 2019

Vishal was last seen in 'Irumbu Thirai' and 'Sandakozhi 2' in 2018. In 2019, he will be seen in an action film called 'Ayogya' along with Raashi Khanna. It is a remake of the Telugu film 'Temper' which stars Junior NTR.