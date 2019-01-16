First look of Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s Indian 2  is out

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, director Shankar’s next film after 2.0, will go on floors on January 18. Releasing the first look poster of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film, Shankar confirmed the news with a tagline in the poster that read, “Focus on from January 18”

Touted to be Kamal Haasan’s final film before completely involving himself in politics, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film will see Kamal Haasan reprise his role as freedom fighter Senapathy. Actor Nedumudi Venu too returns for the sequel. Even as names like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, STR are doing the rounds, the rest of the cast details are yet to be officially announced.

Indian 2 will have music by Anirudh, making him only the fifth composer, after Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Vidyasagar, and GV Prakash Kumar to have composed for the top four reigning stars of Tamil Cinema — Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Ajith.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kadaram Kondan, Kamal Haasan’s production venture starring Vikram and Akshara Haasan, and directed by Rajesh M Selva, also was released on Tuesday.