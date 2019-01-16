Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' song from Maari 2 gets worldwide recognition

By Express News Service

Viral hits and Dhanush seem to go hand-in-hand. The super popular song 'Rowdy Baby' from his recent film 'Maari 2' has entered the Billboard YouTube chart. The song is currently at No 4 in the list of popular videos on the platform.

Clocking an impressive 81 million views so far, the video for the song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features the film's leads Dhanush and Sai Pallavi dancing to ace dancer-director and actor Prabhudheva's choreography. Written by Dhanush, the song was also sung by the Vada Chennai actor along with Dhee.

While the audio for 'Rowdy Baby' itself was received warmly, the video's reception went a few notches higher, with Sai Pallavi's terrific dancing skills receiving particular praise.

'Rowdy Baby' is one of three Indian songs in the top 10 list, with 'Aankh Maare' from Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba' and the title number from Sonam Kapoor's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' being the other two.

