Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' song from Maari 2 gets worldwide recognition

While the audio for 'Rowdy Baby' itself was received warmly, the video's reception went a few notches higher, with Sai Pallavi's terrific dancing skills receiving particular praise.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

maari2-rowdybaby

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi in Rowdy Baby song from 'Maari 2'. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Viral hits and Dhanush seem to go hand-in-hand. The super popular song 'Rowdy Baby' from his recent film 'Maari 2' has entered the Billboard YouTube chart. The song is currently at No 4 in the list of popular videos on the platform.

Clocking an impressive 81 million views so far, the video for the song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features the film's leads Dhanush and Sai Pallavi dancing to ace dancer-director and actor Prabhudheva's choreography. Written by Dhanush, the song was also sung by the Vada Chennai actor along with Dhee.

While the audio for 'Rowdy Baby' itself was received warmly, the video's reception went a few notches higher, with Sai Pallavi's terrific dancing skills receiving particular praise.

ALSO READ | 'Maari 2' film review: Sai Pallavi and some spirited dialogue-writing try to keep this sequel afloat

'Rowdy Baby' is one of three Indian songs in the top 10 list, with 'Aankh Maare' from Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba' and the title number from Sonam Kapoor's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' being the other two.

(With online desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rowdy Baby Rowdy Baby video Dhanush maari 2 Sai Pallavi Yuvan Shankar Raja Dhee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp