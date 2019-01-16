WATCH | Chiyaan Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan' and son Dhruv's 'Varmaa' teasers out

By Online Desk

Teasers for Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan' and his son Dhruv Vikram's debut venture 'Varmaa' have been released just days apart.

'Kadaram Kondan', produced by Raaj Kamal films, also stars Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara and Nassar's son Abhi Mehdi Haasan. The teaser for the film was released on Monday.

Kadaram Kondan was the title given to Virarajendra Chola (a Chola king from the 11th century), who conquered Kadaram (now Malaysia). From the teaser, we can see that the movie is set in Malaysia, and Vikram plays the role of a gangster in the film.

The shooting for the Rajesh Selva directorial was completed on January 9.

On the other hand, director Bala is busy launching Vikram's son Dhruv for 'Varmaa', which is a remake of the hit Telugu film and Vijay Devarakonda starrer 'Arjun Reddy'.

The trailer for the film was launched on January 9 and shows glimpses of an alcoholic youth who is dealing with love failure.

The female lead is played by Kolkata-based model Megha Chowdary.

Interestingly, director Bala began his career with the 1999 film 'Sethu' that starred Vikram, which was a big hit.

Dhruv, is also gearing up to make his Telugu debut with director Sekhar Kammula’s new project, billed to be a dance-based film.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian 2' was released recently. Touted to be Kamal Haasan’s final film before completely involving himself in politics, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Vikram is currently shooting for Gautam Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram.