Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Chiyaan Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan' and son Dhruv's 'Varmaa' teasers out

Vikram plays a gangster in 'Kadaram Kondan' while 'Varmaa' is a remake of hit Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy' 

Published: 16th January 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram in 'Kadaram Kondan' and Dhruv Vikram in 'Varmaa'.

By Online Desk

Teasers for Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan' and his son Dhruv Vikram's debut venture 'Varmaa' have been released just days apart.

'Kadaram Kondan', produced by Raaj Kamal films, also stars Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara and Nassar's son Abhi Mehdi Haasan. The teaser for the film was released on Monday. 

READ | My salary has forced me to choose commercial scripts: Vikram

Kadaram Kondan was the title given to Virarajendra Chola (a Chola king from the 11th century), who conquered Kadaram (now Malaysia). From the teaser, we can see that the movie is set in Malaysia, and Vikram plays the role of a gangster in the film. 

The shooting for the Rajesh Selva directorial was completed on January 9.

On the other hand, director Bala is busy launching Vikram's son Dhruv for 'Varmaa', which is a remake of the hit Telugu film and Vijay Devarakonda starrer 'Arjun Reddy'.

ALSO READ | Two injured as actor Vikram's son Dhruv rams car on parked autos

The trailer for the film was launched on January 9 and shows glimpses of an alcoholic youth who is dealing with love failure. 

READ | From 'Sethu' to 'Arjun Reddy' | A match made in male gaze

The female lead is played by Kolkata-based model Megha Chowdary.

READ HERE | 'Arjun Reddy's Tamil adaptation: Is Bala remaking his own film 'Sethu'?

Interestingly, director Bala began his career with the 1999 film 'Sethu' that starred Vikram, which was a big hit.

Dhruv, is also gearing up to make his Telugu debut with director Sekhar Kammula’s new project, billed to be a dance-based film.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian 2' was released recently. Touted to be Kamal Haasan’s final film before completely involving himself in politics, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal. 

Vikram is currently shooting for Gautam Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Kadaram Kondan Akshara Haasan Rajesh Selva Arjun Reddy Varmaa Dhruv Vikram Sethu vikram Chiyaan Vikram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp