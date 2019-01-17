A senior officer from Chennai Police liked Ajith-starrer Viswasam due to this reason

By Online Desk

While Ajith-starrer Viswasam is well on its way to become a huge box office success, a police officer from Chennai in the rank of Deputy Commissioner appreciated the movie for promoting a strong social message.

Though A Saravanan, who is posted as DCP (HQ) with the Chennai Police, personally liked the movie for its family-orientedness, he took to Facebook to appreciate the movie for creating awareness on road safety rules. "Apart from not having any scenes involving smoking or drinking, the movie showcases its lead actor following road safety rules such as wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or a seatbelt when driving a four-wheeler even in an emergency. Even the lead heroine is shown wearing a helmet while riding pillion," said Saravanan while speaking to the New Indian Express. He also mentioned in his FB post that such scenes will promote road safety awareness among fans of Ajith. "Being in the traffic department, I have noticed that Tamil Nadu has the worst cases of road-safety related incident in India with 15,000 deaths per year. Hence, a warning on wearing seatbelts and helmets while driving and riding before the screening can be shown like it is done for smoking and drinking," said Saravanan who watched the movie on Wednesday evening.

He also mentioned in his FB post that the movie also focuses on parents not pressuring their children on fulfilling their aspirations. The Siva-directed movie also stars Nayanthara as the female lead with Anikha, Jagapathi Babu, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and Thambi Ramaiah.