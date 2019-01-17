Aari’s next titled Aleka

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Aari, who was last seen in Nagesh Thiraiarangam, is now working on his next film, Aleka. The Nedunchalai actor will share screen space with Bigg Boss-fame Aishwarya Dutta. Aari tells us the film will explore contemporary romance in the backdrop of the IT sector, adding, “Even though it is set in the corporate world, the film will cater to all types of people.”

The film, he says, will touch upon how relationships used to be and how they are now. “Earlier, religion, caste, and societal status used to be reasons for couples to split. However, if you see the major problem that love faces now, it is love itself.”

Directed by SS Raja Mithran of Ayyanar fame, Aleka has music by AG Mahesh with lyrics Yugabharathi. The crew is currently shooting in a single schedule in Chennai, with a couple of songs being planned abroad.

