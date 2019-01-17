Home Entertainment Tamil

Kathir to play a football player in 'Jada'

Featuring newcomer Roshini as the female lead, the film is currently in its last leg of shoot and the makers are apparently keen to release the film in two months

The title for Kathir's latest project has now been revealed as Jada

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Kathir, who was recently in the news for being a part of Vijay’s next, has almost completed shooting for another project, co-starring Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu. The title for this film has now been revealed as Jada.

Speaking about the film, the Pariyerum Perumal actor says, “It’s a sports film, but doesn’t really follow the template of the sports films we’ve seen. It will be a slice-of-life story of a player from North Madras. There are also elements such as action and romance, but it won’t be your usual commercial film. I’m confident that Jada will be an interesting film.”

Featuring newcomer Roshini as the female lead, the film is currently in its last leg of shoot and the makers are apparently keen to release the film in two months. Produced by The Poet Studios, Jada is directed by Kumaran, with cinematography by Soorya AR of Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer fame and music by Sam CS.

