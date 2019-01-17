Riding on the ‘little singham’ wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the congested kids’ television market in India, Discovery Kids has carved a space of its own. The year 2018 was a good one for the channel, which managed to create a buzz with new content and expansion into the south Indian markets. The channel’s business head, Uttam Pal Singh, told Express that Tamil Nadu played a major role in its growth.

And, driving the growth was the Little Singham, an animation series inspired by the popular movie Singham. Singh was in Chennai to receive the Anand Vikatan award on behalf of Discovery Kids, which has been adjudged the best TV channel across genres. Launched in 2012, Discovery Kids struggled initially. While new channels take their own sweet time to gain traction, “nothing was scaling up for us,” said Singh.

“Then we realised that the content we were offering was not connecting with children.” The channel researched across the country and found that Tamil Nadu has great potential as people watch a lot of television. They then came up with Little Singham, which clicked because the audience could easily relate to it, thanks to the movie. The film in which the super cop hero is played by Suriya in Tamil and Ajay Devgn in Hindi, was a runaway hit with sequels too running to packed houses. Singham had a great recall value and the channel was able to tap it.

Discovery Kids gets bulk of its revenues from subscription. The rest comes from ads and brand partnerships. Little Singham, launched in April 2018, was a turning point for the channel. Ad revenues grew over 500 per cent and the number of brands wanting to come onboard doubled. “We had 20-25 brands till 2017. By 2018, more brands wanted to connect with Little Singham and the number touched 50,” said Singh. “We do have plans. We are looking at Kerala and some other markets,” said Singh, adding that no launch dates have been fixed yet.