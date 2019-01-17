Home Entertainment Tamil

This Harris Jayaraj song from 'Dev' may sound familiar to a Michael Jackson fan

This song would sound very familiar to a Michael Jackson fan, more specifically to people who love the 1983 hit 'Billie Jean'.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

In collage: Harris Jayaraj and Michael Jackson

By Online Desk

Harris Jayaraj recently returned from a sabbatical to score the music for the Karthi starrer 'Dev'. The music director released a song called 'Anange Sinungalama' on December 14.

This song would sound very familiar to a Michael Jackson fan, especially those who love the 1983 hit 'Billie Jean'.

'Anange Sinungalama' was sung by popular singers like Hariharan, Tippu, Krish, Arjun Chandy, Bharath Sundar and Sharanya Gopinath.

The song seems to be heavily inspired by the Michael Jackson tune, with the beats and the chorus sounding similar.

This isn't the first time Harris Jayaraj's 'inspirations' have come to light. Stand-up comedian Alexander from Evam has joked that the music director was influenced by choir songs sung during Sunday mass.

Jayaraj's music was last heard in the 2017 Telugu film and Mahesh Babu starrer 'Spyder'.

The remaining songs in 'Dev' were launched on December 29. 'Dev' will star Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan apart from Karthi, and is said to be a road adventure thriller.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harris Jayaraj Karthi Dev Michael Jackson Billie Jean Hariharan Tippu Krish Minnale Spyder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp