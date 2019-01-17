This Harris Jayaraj song from 'Dev' may sound familiar to a Michael Jackson fan

By Online Desk

Harris Jayaraj recently returned from a sabbatical to score the music for the Karthi starrer 'Dev'. The music director released a song called 'Anange Sinungalama' on December 14.

This song would sound very familiar to a Michael Jackson fan, especially those who love the 1983 hit 'Billie Jean'.

'Anange Sinungalama' was sung by popular singers like Hariharan, Tippu, Krish, Arjun Chandy, Bharath Sundar and Sharanya Gopinath.

The song seems to be heavily inspired by the Michael Jackson tune, with the beats and the chorus sounding similar.

This isn't the first time Harris Jayaraj's 'inspirations' have come to light. Stand-up comedian Alexander from Evam has joked that the music director was influenced by choir songs sung during Sunday mass.

Jayaraj's music was last heard in the 2017 Telugu film and Mahesh Babu starrer 'Spyder'.

The remaining songs in 'Dev' were launched on December 29. 'Dev' will star Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan apart from Karthi, and is said to be a road adventure thriller.