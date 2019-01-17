Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi's 26th film named 'Sindhubaadh'

The film brings the actor back together with Sethupathi-director Su Arunkumar

Published: 17th January 2019

Vijay Sethupathi in 'Sindhubaadh'

By CE Features
Express News Service

The third collaboration of actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Su Arunkumar, after Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, has been titled Sindhubaadh. The title of the film was revealed along with its first look today, on the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi's birthday. The poster features the actor clad in denim and waiting to face fighters in the streets of Thailand. 

Starring Anjali as the female lead, the film went on floors in May and the first schedule was recently wrapped up in Tenkasi. Following that, the team shot the second schedule in Thailand last October.

Sindhubaadh, bankrolled by SN Rajaraja's K Productions, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Darling 2-fame Vijay Karthik Kannan and editing by Sreekar Prasad. 

Earlier, the team of the Telugu historical film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, also shared the first look and motion poster of Vijay Sethupathi's character, Raaja Paandi, in their film.

