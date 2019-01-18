Santhosh Narayanan sings for Sean Roldan in 'Mehandi Circus'

Home Entertainment Tamil

With lyrics penned by Sean himself, the song, Aavoji, features Boston-based violinist Layth Sidiq

Sean Roldan ’s upcoming album for Mehendi Circus will have a song sung by music composer Santhosh Narayanan. Titled Aavoji, the song was unveiled today by Santhosh and Sean on Twitter. With lyrics penned by Sean himself, Aavoji features Boston-based violinist Layth Sidiq, who was worked on albums that have been nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards.

Another single, sung by Sean, has already been released, while the composer has announced that a song with vocals by Pradeep Kumar is also part of the album. 

Watch the teaser of the film here: 

Directed by Saravanaa Rajendran, Mehendi Circus will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Swetha Tripathi of Haraamkhor fame. The film’s story and dialogues have been written by director Raju Murugan of Joker fame.

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Mehendi Circus is expected to hit the screens soon.

