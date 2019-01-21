Home Entertainment Tamil

GV Prakash and Raiza unite for a fantasy comedy

Composer-actor GV Prakash, has signed a film with debutant Kamal Prakash, who helmed the famous short film, Highway Kaadhali.

Composer-actor GV Prakash, has signed a film with debutant Kamal Prakash, who helmed the famous short film, Highway Kaadhali. Produced by Auraa Cinemas, this yet-to-be-titled film, is also set to feature Raiza Wilson, and is being promoted with the tagline, ‘The love story for morattu singles’.

About the film, the director says, “It’s a fantasy romcom with a pinch of horror. The film’s lead character is a middle-class guy working in Bengaluru, who has been single all his life. He keeps longing for a relationship, and finally falls in love with a girl in a fantasy situation, during a journey to Coonoor. The story revolves around the couple’s travel through a single night.”

Kamal goes on to talk about the idea of casting GV Prakash and Raiza Wilson in the lead. “GV Prakash was my choice for the role, even before the production house came on board. I strongly believed that he would be the best person to play the role. We wanted a fresh and interesting lead pair for the film. So we thought of casting Raiza as the female lead. I loved her performance in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, and she also wanted to be a part of a unique script.”

The film starring Guru Somasudaram as the antagonist, also has actors like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu-fame Shah Ra, Kalakapovadhu Yaaru-fame Ramar, and Anandaraj. Actor Senthil will also be seen in a cameo.

The film, whose inaugural function happened yesterday, is all set to go on floors on February 1. The makers have planned to shoot for 40 days in a stretch and wrap the film by the end of March. Meanwhile, Raiza Wilson will also be playing the lead in Alice, bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and directed by newcomer Mani Chandru.

