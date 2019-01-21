Here's what AR Rahman thinks about actors singing

By IANS

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman feels that if actors are able to take time out and practice, then it will be an amazing idea for them to sing for their movies.

Rahman will be seen donning the mantle of a super guru in the upcoming show 'The Voice'. While shooting for its promo, he spoke about what he thought of actors trying their hand at singing, read a statement.

"Actors singing their songs in movies is the general norm worldwide. The actors need time to practice singing for their song before they record it. Nowadays, actors are very busy with hectic schedules and juggling with work commitments, leaving them with no time to practice singing their song," he said.

"If they take time out and practice, it will be an amazing idea for them to sing for their movies," he added.