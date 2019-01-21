Home Entertainment Tamil

Thalapathy 63 goes on floors

The third film of the Vijay-Atlee combo went on floors yesterday.

By Express News Service

The third film of the Vijay-Atlee combo went on floors yesterday. Referred to as Thalapathy 63, the film stars Nayanthara as the lead opposite Vijay for the first time since Villu in 2009. Touted to be a sports film, sixteen actors were recently signed on for Thalapathy 63 to play athletes. Also starring Yogi Babu, Vivek, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, and Anandraj, the film is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh,
and Kalpathi S Suresh for AGS Entertainment. Archana Kalpathi will serve as the creative producer of Thalapathy 63.

In a statement, the producers said, “Thalapathy 63 promises to be a pucca mass family entertainer with
a large cast, superior technical crew, and the best of production values. We are putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will be the first of its kind for Vijay.”

AR Rahman has been roped in as the composer of Thalapathy 63, marking his second collaboration
with Atlee after Mersal. The film will hit the screens for Diwali.

