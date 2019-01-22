Cheran’s next announced at the audio launch of  'Thirumanam...sila thiruthangaludan'

By Express News Service

At the audio launch of Cheran’s upcoming film, Thirumanam, Premnath Chidambaram of Preniss International, who is debuting as producer with this project, opened the event by announcing that his banner will begin their next venture with the director in March. Thirumanam marks Cheran’s return to the silver screen after four years. He directs and stars in the film, which also features Sukanya, Umapathy Ramaiah, Kavya Suresh, Thambi Ramaiah, MS Bhaskar and Jayaprakash, as part of its cast.

Veteran directors Bharathiraja, Mahendran, and Cheran’s guru, KS Ravikumar graced the occasion alongside lyricist Vairamuthu. Upcoming directors such as Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal), Lenin Bharathi (Merku Thodarchi Malai), Arunraja Kamaraja (Kanaa), Karthik Thangavel (Adangamaru), Gopi Nainar (Aramm), and Chezhiyan (To Let), were also part of the event.

Jayaprakash and Sukanya thanked Cheran and Bharathiraja, respectively, for giving them their debut acting opportunities. Jayaprakash said that he was ready to leave the industry as a producer, but Cheran convinced him to turn actor. Sukanya, on the other hand, alluded to her dancing background and said she would have remained as one if not for Bharathiraja.

Director Mahendran pointed to the film’s title — Thirumanam...sila thiruthangaludan (Wedding...with some corrections) — and said that Cheran was a man who had made a lot of important corrections in Tamil cinema. KS Ravikumar, meanwhile joked about how people often ask him if Cheran was indeed his assistant as the latter’s films were classier than his own more commercial projects. Bharathiraja complimented Cheran’s writing and said that the director’s earlier films and the Thirumanam trailer showcased this.

Cheran brought the event to a close by saying that he has learnt so much from each of these filmmakers, both old and new, and that he wanted the upcoming generation to take inspiration from their seniors and tell the stories they really wanted to.