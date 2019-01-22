Didn't invite Ajith to join BJP, says Tamilisai after actor declares he's apolitical

By Online Desk

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she did not invite Ajith to join the party after the actor declared in a statement that he is completely apolitical in his acting career.

In a lengthy statement released on Monday, Ajith shot down rumours of him and his fans associating with any political party.

In response to this, Tamilisai said that the BJP welcomes his statement and it was not wrong for youngsters to join politics.“Ajith has made his intentions clear and we appreciate it. It is not true that the BJP invited Ajith to join the party,” she said.

The actor, fondly known as 'Thala' among fans, reiterated his indifference to taking up politics in the statement and said that he has never asked his fans to associate with or vote for any political party.

"I make sure that my films are not politically biased. This comes from the understanding that my career is in acting and not politics. This is why I disbanded my fan club a few years ago," Ajith said in the statement.

"My political inclination lies only with the vote I cast and I have never asked my fans to support any political party. I didn’t come to cinema to do politics or to compete with others. I expect the same from my fans," he added.

His statement came after Tamilisai in a meeting in Tirupur on Sunday reportedly said that Ajith fans could help take forward the welfare plans and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajith further said in his statement that although he has distanced himself from politics, his name, photos and that of his fan base have been associated with political events, leading to the misconception that he may have political ambitions.

He used the opportunity to also urge fans to refrain from indulging in online slander and posting derogatory content about other actors, fans and reviewers. He said that he is strongly against this. "The world is watching, and they will not forgive us," he added.

"I have my own political views and opinions. But I do not impose these on anyone. I expect the same from my fans. Let your political views be your own," the statement further read.

He concluded by issuing an appeal to his fans, asking students to focus on their education, and professionals to give priority to their work. He also asked them to obey law and order, focus on their health, be united, and respect each other.

"That will be the affection you show me,” he said.

Ajith is basking in the massive success of his latest release 'Viswasam'. With the film beating Rajinikanth’s 'Petta' in the Tamil Nadu box office, Ajith has created history by becoming the only actor in the last 27 years to do so, with the last one being the Kamal Hasan-starrer Thevar Magan in 1992, which released along with Thalaivar's Pandian.