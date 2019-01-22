Jithan Ramesh returns with an adult comedy

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Jithan Ramesh, who was last seen in 2016’s Jithan 2, will be playing the lead in an upcoming ‘adult horror-comedy’, titled Ongala Podanum Sir. The film, whose title is inspired from Nayanthara’s line in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, is helmed by the director duo RL Ravi and Srijith.

About choosing to make an adult entertainer, Ravi says, “Sex is a part of all our lives. But there aren’t many films that talk about it in India. I believe most of the sexual crimes happen only because we consider it a taboo. Ongala Podanum Sir will be an adult entertainer which talks about sex in a hilarious way. It also has enjoyable horror sequences.”

Starring newcomers Sanuja Somnath, Jonitha, Anu Nair, Parichitha and Vaishali as the female leads, Ongala Podanum Sir also features actors like Manobala and Kalloori Vinoth. With the post-production work completed recently, the film is expected to hit the screens in March.