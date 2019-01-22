Home Entertainment Tamil

Madhavan to be sole director of Rocketry - The Nambi Effect

The film is based on Nambi Narayanan, a senior official in-charge of the cryogenics division at the Indian Space Research Organisation

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nambi_Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan smiles after the Supreme court verdict ordering compensation for him for being falsely accused in the ISRO spy case. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Madhavan, who is set to make his directorial debut with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, will now be the sole director for the project after his co-director Ananth Mahadevan opted out due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. The film will also have Madhavan playing the lead and the actor sports a new look in it, which supposedly took 14 hours to create. 

Madhavan

In a statement, the actor said, “Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to una voidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct Rocketry - The Nambi Effect.” He further added, “Rocketry is close to my heart for many reasons. The film is shaping up well and I can’t wait to tell the incredible story of Nambi Narayanan to the world.”

The film is based on Nambi Narayanan, a senior official in-charge of the cryogenics division at the Indian Space Research Organisation. He was arrested in 1994 on espionage charges, which were later dismissed by the CBI as false in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998. Simran is said to be the front-runner to play the female lead in the film. However, there is no confirmation about this yet. Rocketry will have a simultaneous release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. 

