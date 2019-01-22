Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi begins dubbing for Sindhubaadh

Produced by K Productions and Vansan movies, Sindhubaadh, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has Anjali playing the female lead.

Published: 22nd January 2019

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi has started dubbing for his upcoming film, Sindhubaadh, directed by SU Arunkumar of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi fame. The Seethakathi actor confirmed the same with a tweet from his official Twitter handle.

Produced by K Productions and Vansan movies, Sindhubaadh, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has Anjali playing the female lead. This will be Arunkumar’s third project with Vijay Sethupathi.The first look and title of the film were unveiled recently. In the poster, Vijay Sethupathi is seen standing in the rain on the streets of Thailand, with several youngsters running towards him.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Petta, has several projects in the pipeline, including Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe and Seenu Ramaswamy’s Mamanithan. The actor will also be making his Malayalam debut with the Jayaram-starrer Marconi Mathai, and his Telugu debut with the star-studded historical film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

