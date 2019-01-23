Soundarya Rajinikanth to marry actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February

By Online Desk

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya is all set to marry actor businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11. This will be the filmmaker's second marriage.

Earlier, she was married to businessman Ashwin for six years before separating in 2017. The couple has a three-year-old son Ved Krishna.

Soundarya with son Ved Krishna. (Photo: Instagram)

According to various reports, the preparation for the wedding have already begun and the ceremonies will be held from February 9.

Before the grand wedding, several parties are on the cards, the in-charge of which is the elder sister Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, married to Dhanush.

Soundarya with elder sister Aishwaryaa. (Photo: Instagram)

The groom, Vishagan Vanangamudi was last seen in Vanjagar Ulagam and is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company.

This is the second wedding for Vishagan as well, he was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.