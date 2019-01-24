Home Entertainment Tamil

Shabir, the young composer on the rise 

Dhillukku Dhudu 2 has just three songs, and the third one, Shabir tells us, is a romantic melody rendered by Yazin Nizar and Maria Roe Vincent.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:40 AM

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Composer Shabir is basking in the positive reception for his latest offering, the song Mavanae Yaarukittae from Dhillukku Dhudu 2, with the lyrical video for the song nearing the 5 lakh mark on YouTube.

Shabir says he felt no pressure over filling the shoes of the first part’s music director, Thaman. “I took it as a motivational factor. And luckily, I was given the freedom to compose in my own style without reference to the original.”

Mavanae....is sung by him along with Gana Vinod and Yamini Ghantasala, and Shabir says the kuthu number was an idea that occurred to him during a story session with producer-actor Santhanam and director Rambhala. “The production unit was keen to have a fight inside the first 20 minutes. I, however, felt a song would be a good way to set the mood. Ultimately, we decided to mix the fight and song, and it has turned out to be a winner. We’ve also retained the hook line of Mavanae for a rap number rendered by me and Rabbit Mac, who is a big name in Malaysia,” says the Singapore-born composer, who shuttles between India and his home country.

Dhillukku Dhudu 2 has just three songs, and the third one, Shabir tells us, is a romantic melody rendered by Yazin Nizar and Maria Roe Vincent. “Films these days tend to only have a few songs, with the BGM being given more importance. This is especially true for a film in this genre,” he adds.

Having signed two more projects already — Sivakarthikeyan’s second production, as well as an untitled venture of director G N Kumaravel — the composer had his reasons to feel blessed. Add to this the upcoming Neeya 2, and Shabir seems well on his way.

Dhillukku Dhudu 2

