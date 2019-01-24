Home Entertainment Tamil

Kuthoosi , a film about organic farming

After playing one of Rajinikanth’s sons in Kaala, Dileepan is now back playing a farmer in tomorrow’s release, Kuthoosi.  

Published: 24th January 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After playing one of Rajinikanth’s sons in Kaala, Dileepan is now back playing a farmer in tomorrow’s release, Kuthoosi.  Dileepan, who stars in the lead again after his debut in 2013’s Vathikuchi, terms the film the “need of the hour.” He tells us Kuthoosi highlights the importance of organic farming. “But we’ve done this in an entertaining fashion with commercial elements such as romance and action. We’re glad to be promoting an important message — that organic farming alone is the way for all of us to live healthily.” 

The actor’s first film was an urban subject, while Kuthoosi is shot in a rural backdrop. Calling this a 
conscious decision, Dileepan says, 

“I think it’s a blessing for an actor like me to get a film such as Kuthoosi as farming is an important topic. 
It’s satisfying to play the lead in such a film.”

Dileepan, who bulked up for Kaala, looks surprisingly leaner in the promotional materials of Kuthoosi. “I signed this film before Kaala, and right after I finished shooting for Kuthoosi, I had to put on 12 kgs for Kaala as the character 

demanded it. I had to reduce my weight once again for my upcoming projects. My next will be a romantic film, and I’ve also signed two other films.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp