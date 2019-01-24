Kuthoosi , a film about organic farming

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

After playing one of Rajinikanth’s sons in Kaala, Dileepan is now back playing a farmer in tomorrow’s release, Kuthoosi. Dileepan, who stars in the lead again after his debut in 2013’s Vathikuchi, terms the film the “need of the hour.” He tells us Kuthoosi highlights the importance of organic farming. “But we’ve done this in an entertaining fashion with commercial elements such as romance and action. We’re glad to be promoting an important message — that organic farming alone is the way for all of us to live healthily.”

The actor’s first film was an urban subject, while Kuthoosi is shot in a rural backdrop. Calling this a

conscious decision, Dileepan says,

“I think it’s a blessing for an actor like me to get a film such as Kuthoosi as farming is an important topic.

It’s satisfying to play the lead in such a film.”

Dileepan, who bulked up for Kaala, looks surprisingly leaner in the promotional materials of Kuthoosi. “I signed this film before Kaala, and right after I finished shooting for Kuthoosi, I had to put on 12 kgs for Kaala as the character

demanded it. I had to reduce my weight once again for my upcoming projects. My next will be a romantic film, and I’ve also signed two other films.”