Home Entertainment Tamil

Otrai Panai Maram gets international recognition

Director Puthiyavan’s Otrai Panai Maram, which talks about the plight of Sri Lankan war widows, has been featured in 37 international festivals, including Moondance international film festival.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Director Puthiyavan’s Otrai Panai Maram, which talks about the plight of Sri Lankan war widows, has been featured in 37 international festivals, including Moondance international film festival. The film has also bagged a total of 12 awards across film festivals. 

Talking about the film, Puthiyavan says Otrai Panai Maram will be different from other Tamil films that talk about refugees as it is based on his own experience. “I have seen the war from close quarters in the early stages.

After it ended, I came back from the UK to work with refugees and rehabilitate them. I saw the struggles these women go through after rehabilitation. The film is based on a collation of my experiences,” says the filmmaker, who made his debut in 2005 with a film named Mann. 
Otrai Panai Maram is expected to get a theatrical release soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp