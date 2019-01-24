Otrai Panai Maram gets international recognition

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Puthiyavan’s Otrai Panai Maram, which talks about the plight of Sri Lankan war widows, has been featured in 37 international festivals, including Moondance international film festival. The film has also bagged a total of 12 awards across film festivals.

Talking about the film, Puthiyavan says Otrai Panai Maram will be different from other Tamil films that talk about refugees as it is based on his own experience. “I have seen the war from close quarters in the early stages.

After it ended, I came back from the UK to work with refugees and rehabilitate them. I saw the struggles these women go through after rehabilitation. The film is based on a collation of my experiences,” says the filmmaker, who made his debut in 2005 with a film named Mann.

Otrai Panai Maram is expected to get a theatrical release soon.