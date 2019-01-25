Home Entertainment Tamil

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman hits out at Ajith fans

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman lashed out at fans for involving in activities like erecting banners and 'pal-abishekam'.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ajith, Seeman

Tamil actor Ajith (L) and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

Director and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman took a dig at Ajith fans during a recent public meeting.

The NTK chief, who is knows for his fiery speeches, appreciated Ajith for advocating road safety in his movies. He also welcomed the 'Viswasam' actors recent statement that shot down rumours of him and his fans associating with any political party.

But, Seeman did not stop there as he went on to state that Ajith should have issued a statement regarding the accident that involved his fans who sustained injuries after falling off from a massive cut-out erected in Villupuram.

Seeman lashed out at fans for involving in activities like erecting banners and 'pal-abishekam' (milk pouring). He even went on to question whether the ones who have stood outside the movie halls for early morning special shows will come and fight for a social cause. 

Although Ajith dissolved his fan club in 2011, his fans still continue to celebrate his films and show their love for him in whatever way possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajith thala Naam Tamilar Katchi NTK Seeman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp