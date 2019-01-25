Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman hits out at Ajith fans

By Online Desk

Director and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman took a dig at Ajith fans during a recent public meeting.

The NTK chief, who is knows for his fiery speeches, appreciated Ajith for advocating road safety in his movies. He also welcomed the 'Viswasam' actors recent statement that shot down rumours of him and his fans associating with any political party.

But, Seeman did not stop there as he went on to state that Ajith should have issued a statement regarding the accident that involved his fans who sustained injuries after falling off from a massive cut-out erected in Villupuram.

Seeman lashed out at fans for involving in activities like erecting banners and 'pal-abishekam' (milk pouring). He even went on to question whether the ones who have stood outside the movie halls for early morning special shows will come and fight for a social cause.

Although Ajith dissolved his fan club in 2011, his fans still continue to celebrate his films and show their love for him in whatever way possible.