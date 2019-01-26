Dhanush and Manju Warrier pose for an old portrait in 'Asuran' poster

By Online Desk

South actor Dhanush released the latest poster of his upcoming project 'Asuran', directed by VetriMaaran. The poster shows Manju Warrier and Dhanush posing in a photo studio.

Manju stands beside Dhanush wearing a cotton saree, while the latter sit in front in a Dhoti and a coat.

The poster also reveals that the shooting begins on Saturday.

It was recently announced that Manju would be the female lead, making 'Asuran' the Malayalam actress' Tamil debut. She expressed her excitement for the project on Twitter.

GV Prakash will direct the music for this film.

This film comes after the success of VetriMaaran's 'Vada Chennai' which also starred Dhanush.

Dhanush has reportedly stalled his second directorial starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, in order to finish shooting for 'Asuran'.