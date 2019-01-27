Home Entertainment Tamil

Padma Awards: Artistes humbled by nation’s honour

Among the first-time Padma Awardees are the multi-faceted Prabhudheva, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

The Padma Awards.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the eve of India’s 69th Republic Day, some of the biggest names of Indian cinema were announced as recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards. 

Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, was awarded posthumously to musician Bhupen Hazarika, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 85. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2012, making him the first person to win both awards posthumously. 

Veteran actor Mohanlal was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001. In a statement, the actor said: “I am humbled by this recognition and am eternally grateful to one and all who have been part of this worldly journey of mine.”

Reminiscing about his 40-year cinematic journey, the actor said, “For me, it’s a journey in which my paths have crossed with that of many thousands of people and well-wishers. It is to each one of them that I dedicate this honour conferred upon me, and for this, I am truly blessed.”

Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad, who has frequently collaborated with Mohanlal, said, “He is a socially committed actor, and is a man of positive qualities. All the recognition he gets, he deserves.”

Among the first-time Padma Awardees are the multi-faceted Prabhudheva, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, actor Manoj Bajpayee, and actor-filmmaker Kader Khan, who recently passed away.  

Talking about being awarded the Padma Shri, the four-time National Award-winning musician Shankar Mahadevan said, “It’s a humbling experience. I would like to share this recognition with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. I’m elated that the Indian government has recognised my effort, and it inspires me to work harder and make better music.”

Two-time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee who has been awarded the Padma Shri, said, “Since I heard the news, I am very very happy. When the performance is judged on basis of excellence, it’s truly amazing and the feeling of victory is much sweeter. I’m privileged and honoured to receive such a prestigious award through my film work. I’m grateful and humbled, and I thank each and everyone who appreciated the efforts we put into making films.”

(With inputs from Mani Prabhu, Navein Darshan, Sajin Shrijith, and Shilajit Mitra)

