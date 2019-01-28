Ajith’s 'Pink' remake to star Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath

By Express News Service

Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling Ajith’s next film, announced the rest of the cast and crew of the Vinoth directorial. Confirming rumours about Vidya Balan making her Tamil debut with this film, Boney, in a statement said, “It’s nice to introduce Vidya Balan to the Tamil audience. She is paired with Ajith Kumar and her role is very special.”

The Tamil remake of the 2016 film Pink also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film, which will hit the screens this Summer.

Reminiscing about his association with Ajith, Boney said, “My journey with him started from the time he worked with my wife, Sridevi, in English Vinglish. It all started as a wish from her end, where she felt it would be nice to have Ajith doing a Tamil film produced by our production house.” He also added that this was the first of two films planned with the Viswasam actor, and the next production will go on floors in July, and will have a huge release in April 2020.

Expressing delight over associating with filmmaker Vinoth for his debut production under Bayview Projects LLP, Boney also shared that the presence of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music will intensify the movie, especially in the emotional context.

The film’s technical crew comprises Nirav Shah(cinematography), K Kathir(Art Director), Dhilip Subbarayan(Stunt Master) and Poornima Ramasamy (Costume designer)