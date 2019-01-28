Home Entertainment Tamil

Kannitheevu to have four action sequences

The film, which features an all-female lead cast that includes Aishwarya Dutta, Ashna Zaveri and Subhiksha (who starred in Kadugu), is being directed by Sundar Balu.

Published: 28th January 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

We had recently reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a bunch of female-centric films in the pipeline like Velvet Nagaram and Kanni Raasi, has started shooting for a multi-starrer titled Kanni Theevu. The film, which features an all-female lead cast that includes Aishwarya Dutta, Ashna Zaveri and Subhiksha (who starred in Kadugu), is being directed by Sundar Balu.

The filmmaker, who had previously helmed Trisha’s Garjanai, says that Kanni Theevu, in keeping with the classic Sindbad tale, will be high on action and adventure. Talking about the film, Sundar says, “This is a story centered on four women, who are long-time friends, living in a housing board residence in North Chennai. The four friends, who are socially responsible, lock heads with a few political bigwigs while trying to solve a burning issue in their area, and in the process, get caught in a web of treachery and deceit.” 

Sundar Babu also reveals that Kannitheevu will feature four elaborately-choreographed action sequences, which have been conceived by Stun Shiva on a sizeable budget. “Two sequences, that involved all the four leads performing the stunts, have already been canned. We have planned to shoot two more in Kerala in the coming weeks.The film will be talked about for these action set-pieces.” 

Kannitheevu has cinematography by Chitti Babu, music by Arrol Corelli and editing by Lawrence Kishore. The film is bankrolled by Sundar Balu himself under his banner, Krithika Productions.

Comments

