Ajith's 60th film will be a pukka action entertainer: Boney Kapoor

Ajith is currently busy shooting for his upcoming flick (AK 59 - 'Pink' remake), bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. During a recent interaction, Boney Kapoor shared some insights about (AK 60) as well.

Boney Kapoor, who will also be bankrolling Ajith's 60th film, stated that the combo's next film won't be a remake like 'Pink'.

He said, "It’s a pukka action entertainer and not a remake like Pink." With Ajith's Pongal release 'Viswasam' declared a super-hit at the box-office, Boney Kapoor will be determined to follow suit and produce another successful action entertainer in Ajith 60.

Meanwhile, confirming rumours about Vidya Balan making her Tamil debut with Vinoth's Tamil remake of 'Pink', Boney, in a statement said, “It’s nice to introduce Vidya Balan to the Tamil audience. She is paired with Ajith Kumar and her role is very special.”

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film, which will hit the screens this Summer.

Reminiscing about his association with Ajith, Boney said, “My journey with him started from the time he worked with my wife, Sridevi, in English Vinglish. It all started as a wish from her end, where she felt it would be nice to have Ajith doing a Tamil film produced by our production house.” He also added that this was the first of two films planned with the Viswasam actor, and the next production will go on floors in July, and will have a huge release in April 2020.

Expressing delight over associating with filmmaker Vinoth for his debut production under Bayview Projects LLP, Boney also shared that the presence of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music will intensify the movie, especially in the emotional context.

