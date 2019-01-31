Initiate action against actress Bhanupriya for employing minor girl, APBHS tells DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding justice for the 14-year-old victim, AP Balala Hakkula Sangam (APBHS) president Achyutha Rao met Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur on Wednesday and requested him to initiate action against yesteryear South Indian actress Bhanupriya for employing a minor girl as domestic help. There are also allegations of sexual harassment of the minor by the actress’ cousin, Gopala Krishna.

In the representation, Achyutha Rao opined that Bhanupriya violated the rights of the child and that she should be booked for illegal trafficking and cruelty against children. The child labour prohibition act and the POCSO act have been violated in this case, Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that the mother of the 14-year-old girl, Prabhavathi, filed a complaint with Samalkot police of East Godavari, accusing the actress and her cousin of harassing and sexually assaulting her daughter respectively.

Prabhavathi also told the police that the girl was given employment at Bhanupriya’s house in Chennai through agents, and was not paid a regular salary.

Mother filed complaint

