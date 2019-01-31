Home Entertainment Tamil

Initiate action against actress Bhanupriya for employing minor girl, APBHS tells DGP

In the representation, Achyutha Rao opined that Bhanupriya violated the rights of the child and that she should be booked for illegal trafficking and cruelty against children.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding justice for the 14-year-old victim, AP Balala Hakkula Sangam (APBHS) president Achyutha Rao met Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur on Wednesday and requested him to initiate action against yesteryear South Indian actress Bhanupriya for employing a minor girl as domestic help. There are also allegations of sexual harassment of the minor by the actress’ cousin, Gopala Krishna.

In the representation, Achyutha Rao opined that Bhanupriya violated the rights of the child and that she should be booked for illegal trafficking and cruelty against children. The child labour prohibition act and the POCSO act have been violated in this case, Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that the mother of the 14-year-old girl, Prabhavathi, filed a complaint with Samalkot police of East Godavari, accusing the actress and her cousin of harassing and sexually assaulting her daughter respectively.

Prabhavathi also told the police that the girl was given employment at Bhanupriya’s house in Chennai through agents, and was not paid a regular salary.

Mother filed complaint

Mother of the 14-year-old girl, Prabhavathi, filed a complaint with Samalkot police of East Godavari, accusing the actress and her cousin of harassing and sexually assaulting her daughter respectively. She also told the police that the girl was given employment at Bhanupriya’s house  in Chennai through agents, and was not paid a regular salary

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp