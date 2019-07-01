Anupama Parameshwaran joins Atharvaa’s next

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Atharvaa and director Kannan will be joining hands for a new film. Now, it’s known that Anupama Parameshwaran will be playing the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled project.

“Anupama will be seen as an engineering student, who is also a Bharatanatyam dancer, while Atharvaa will play a PhD scholar. The film is a family-friendly romantic drama,” Kannan says.

The film will have dialogues by Kabilan Vairamuthu and is expected to go on floors in mid-July.

“We are planning to shoot the entire film overseas, either in the US or Australia. Also, we will be wrapping up the entire shoot in a single schedule,” he says.