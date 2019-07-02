Thanne Vandi: Battle of wits

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thanne Vandi (Water tanker) is a title that will surely draw a lot of attention in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, but director Manika Vidya tells us that is not why he has named his debut film so. “Umapathy Ramaiah (who plays the protagonist of Thanne Vandi) is a water supplier in Madurai, and is also a drunkard. So, we went with the title,” he explains, adding, “However, it is not just another film where the hero will spend all his time in the bars.”

Manika, who has previously assisted filmmakers like Rasu Madhuravan, Manoj Kumar, and Tharun Gopi, pegs Thanne Vandi as a romantic comedy.

Also featuring Thambi Ramaiah as Umapathy’s father, and Bala Saravanan, this film co-stars Vil Ambu-fame Samskruthy as the female lead.

The director shares that Thanne Vandi is also about the battle of wits between Umapathy and a District Revenue Officer (DRO) played by newcomer Ashwathi. “Ashwathi’s character has a secret life and how the paths of Umapathy, Bala Saravanan, and Samskruthy collide with the DRO is the central plot of Thanne Vandi,” says Manika, adding that Ashwathi’s role was offered to a lot of big names in the industry. “There are a few bold dialogues that are said by the character, and hence, most of these actors were willing to take up the role. We then zeroed in on Ashwathi, who has done an impressive job.”

With music by Moses and cinematography by Venkat, the film is in the post-production stage and is expected to get an August release.