'Mellisai Mannar' MSV’s 'Ninaithaley Inikkum': A musical tribute in memory of a legend

We are very happy and proud in announcing a mega music program commemorating the legendary music director ‘Mellisai Mannar’ M.S.Viswanathan, who gave innumerable eternal melodies, on his 4th anniversary in Chennai, Nehru indoor stadium on 7th July, Sunday by 4.15 pm titled " Ninaithalay Inikkum " featuring Padmabhushan .P Suseela, Kalaimamani L R Eswari, Kalaimamani Vani Jairam Kalimamani Sankar Ganesh, Padmabhushan Dr.SP Balasubramaniam, TMS Selvakumar, Srinivas, Madhu Balakrishnan, Mukesh, Chinni Jayanth, Malathi Lakshman, Kalpana Raghavendar, Ganga, Mahathi, Anitha Karthikeyan, Priya Himesh, Priyanka and Varsha.

This program will be a fitting tribute to a legend who lived and breathed music, and in appreciation and reflection of our love and respect for him and his music.

An inspiring musical journey of MSV …

M S Viswanathan (Manayangathu Subramanian Viswanathan) fondly known as MSV, started learning music from Sri. Neelakanda Bhagavathar at a very early age, such that he was well equipped and versatile enough to do stage programs when he was just 13.

His musical journey with the Indian Cinema started on a remarkable note, with the composing of four songs for the movie ‘Jenova’ starring ‘Makkal Thilagam’ MGR in the year 1953.

The scintillating musical journey which started with four songs, traveled through six decades, encompassing all four languages of the Southern India, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, spread over 1700 films, cutting across all genres, composing of Tamil National Anthem, and numerous private music albums.

MSV honoured as ‘Mellisai Mannar’ by 'Chevalier' Shivaji Ganesan, lived as an exemplary role model as that of a Melody King.

He handled the pressure of composing music simultaneously for the two stalwarts of Tamil Cinema, Makkal Thilagam & Nadigar thilagam with remarkable ease and satisfied their millions of fans all over the world with timeless classics as sweet as pure honey.

He did the same trick with Ulaga Nayagan Kamal & Super Star Rajini also and gave us countless hit songs which were reverberating in our ears and heart till date. His successful association with Directors like K.Balachandar, Sridhar and production houses like AVM, Gemini, Vijaya Vauhini… proved his mettle and incomparable dedication.

He composed music for every situation, every feelings of the human beings and gave life, new dimension to the films with his soul stirring background music also. Whether it’s a rural subject or an urban based one or on a foreign soil… he came up with an apt music adhering to the storyline and characters.

He composed numerous albums for political parties like DMK, AIADMK and those songs were celebrated even today by the cadres of the respective parties. His religious albums/songs also became evergreen hits. Of course he treated every religion equally and treated them with at most respect and friendly approach.

His tune for the song praising mother Tamil ‘neeraarum kadaludutha’ stood a classic example for the eternity of his composing talent.

Even though he sang hundreds of soulful songs, the one Vidai kodu engal naadae… for the movie Kannathil Muththamittal with Isai Puyal A.R.Rahman’s music will shook every ones heart and definitely will bring tears and kindle our emotions.

For Kaviyarasu Kannadasan, Mellisai Mannar was the most favorite music director forever.

As a mark of respect to his legendary presence in the Cinema Industry, actors, actresses, directors, producers, technicians who worked with him along with the present generation actors and musicians have agreed to join hands to make this a grand celebration.

This musical tribute ‘Ninaithaley Inikkum’, to glorify the legendary musical soul MSV who continues to be an inspiration for all the music lovers for sure. We take this opportunity to welcome you all, to join hands and make it a grand musical success.

