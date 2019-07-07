Home Entertainment Tamil

Special screening of 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' for Dhoni's birthday in Chennai

'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' which was produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios, released on September 30, 2016.

Published: 07th July 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Earnings: 101.77 crore)

By ANI

CHENNAI: On the occasion of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's 38th birthday on Sunday, a special screening of his biographical sports film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was organised at a theatre in Chennai.

The city's Vettri Theatre screened the movie giving a perfect gift to fans of the former India captain.

"This is the best gift that us fans could have received today," said an enthusiast. Another said, "We really want India to win the World Cup, we want to see Dhoni hit some big shots.

A large number of fans thronged to watch the film which stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani and Kiara Advani depicted the untold journey of a young boy from the lanes of Ranchi who made his way into the victorious corridors of Indian and world cricket.

Helmed by ace director Neeraj Pandey, the flick became a big hit and fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India, as per various reports.

'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' which was produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios, released on September 30, 2016.

Other than this special tribute, the Indian cricketer received wishes from fans, B-town and cricket fraternity including Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team.

Also, fans in Ranchi organised a special cake-cutting ceremony and wished Dhoni in their own unique way.

"I wish Dhoni goes on to live 1000 years. He has been a proud servant of the country. We hear the ongoing World Cup will be his last as a cricketer, we hope that he scores a century and gives us something to smile about," one of his fans told ANI in Ranchi.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats. He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings.

The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. India finished the group stage of the ongoing tournament at the top position with 15 points from nine matches.

The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni The Untold Story MS Dhoni Dhoni birthday Chennai
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp