Chiyaan Vikram reveals why he rejected a Hollywood film

The Kadaram Kondan actor feels that Hollywood keeps offering small roles to big stars in India and Asia to capitalise on the huge market here.

Vikram

Actor Vikram (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chiyaan Vikram, who’s awaiting the release of his upcoming action drama, Kadaram Kondan, produced by Kamal Haasan on July 19, is currently on a hectic promotional schedule for the same.  

The Irumugan star revealed in a recent press interaction that he recently rejected a big budget Keanu Reeves-starrer because he thought his part in the film was minuscule.  He also added that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently played a very insignificant role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire-starrer, The Great Gatsby, which disappointed his fans in India.

“Hollywood keeps offering small roles to big stars in India and Asia to capitalise on the huge market here, but the actors should be careful not to succumb to their tactics,” he said.

Vikram, who’s all set to start shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu’s thriller from the last week of July, will join Mani Rathnam’s multistarrer, the Ponniyin Selvan adaptation, next year.

