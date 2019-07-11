Anjali’s next, a fantasy film

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Anjali will next headline a fantasy comedy. The project will be directed by Krishnan Jeyaraj, who earlier made the 2013 film, Sonna Puriyathu. The new untitled project will also star Yogi Babu and Vijay TV-fame Ramar in pivotal roles.

“While we have seen Anjali excel in humour in films like Engeyum eppodhum and Vathikuchi, she has not done a full-length comedy yet. We thought she would really be apt for this film,” says director Krishanan. He further reveals that the film will be set in “a parallel world and will be a clean entertainer for families

and kids.”

The Kattradhu Tamizh actor will be playing a basketball player in the film. Yogi Babu and Ramar have full-fledged roles which are interested in the lead character, but the film will not have a conventional romance track.

Produced by Sinish, who directed the Jai-starrer Balloon, the film is slated to go on floors in September and will be shot in Chennai and hill stations across India. The crew will apparently shoot for 45 days, split into three schedules.

The film will have music by Jil Jung Juk-fame Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Arvi of Pandigai fame, lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj and action sequences choreographed by Dilip Subbarayan.

Recently seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh and the bilingual horror film Lisaa, Anjali has the Sasikumar-Samuthirakani film Naadodigal 2 in the pipeline apart from the multilingual film Silence starring Anushka and Madhavan.