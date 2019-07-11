Home Entertainment Tamil

Anjali’s next, a fantasy film

 The new untitled project will also star Yogi Babu and Vijay TV-fame Ramar in pivotal roles. 

Published: 11th July 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Anjali will next headline a fantasy comedy. The project will be directed by Krishnan Jeyaraj, who earlier made the 2013 film, Sonna Puriyathu. The new untitled project will also star Yogi Babu and Vijay TV-fame Ramar in pivotal roles. 

“While we have seen Anjali excel in humour in films like Engeyum eppodhum and Vathikuchi, she has not done a full-length comedy yet. We thought she would really be apt for this film,” says director Krishanan. He further reveals that the film will be set in “a parallel world and will be a clean entertainer for families 
and kids.” 

The Kattradhu Tamizh actor will be playing a basketball player in the film. Yogi Babu and Ramar have full-fledged roles which are interested in the lead character, but the film will not have a conventional romance track. 

Produced by Sinish, who directed the Jai-starrer Balloon, the film is slated to go on floors in September and will be shot in Chennai and hill stations across India. The crew will apparently shoot for 45 days, split into three schedules.  

The film will have music by Jil Jung Juk-fame Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by Arvi of Pandigai fame, lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj and action sequences choreographed by Dilip Subbarayan.
Recently seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh and the bilingual horror film Lisaa, Anjali has the Sasikumar-Samuthirakani film Naadodigal 2  in the pipeline apart from the multilingual film Silence starring Anushka and Madhavan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjali fantasy comedy Krishnan Jeyaraj
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp