'Thozhar Venkatesan' brings out hardship faced by a family: Mahashivan

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Debutant director Mahashivan says his Friday release, Thozhar Venkatesan, will bring to light the hardship faced by a family, when the breadwinner gets hit by a government bus. Based on a true incident he was witness to, the director has apparently recounted the years of suffering of the family.

“Even with the court verdict in their favour, the transport department delayed the proceedings for years. The youth lost his arms in the mishap and could not bear the suffering of his parents, who nursed him day and night,” says Mahashivan, adding that a bit of homework revealed that passengers in government buses have no insurance cover.

“I have not tried to provide any solutions; I have simply presented the story in a way that will help the audience understand the issue.” A romance is woven into the plot, but this is not just for commercial reasons, says the director.

Starring newcomers Hari Shankar and Monica Chinnakotla, the director feels the biggest strength of Thozhar Venkatesan is that it is being presented by his mentor Susienthiran.