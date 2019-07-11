Home Entertainment Tamil

'Thozhar Venkatesan' brings out hardship faced by a family: Mahashivan

Based on a true incident he was witness to, the director has apparently recounted the years of suffering of the family. 

Published: 11th July 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Thozhar Venkatesan

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant director Mahashivan says his Friday release, Thozhar Venkatesan, will bring to light the hardship faced by a family, when the breadwinner gets hit by a government bus. Based on a true incident he was witness to, the director has apparently recounted the years of suffering of the family. 

“Even with the court verdict in their favour, the transport department delayed the proceedings for years. The youth lost his arms in the mishap and could not bear the suffering of his parents, who nursed him day and night,” says Mahashivan, adding that a bit of homework revealed that passengers in government buses have no insurance cover.

“I have not tried to provide any solutions; I have simply presented the story in a way that will help the audience understand the issue.” A romance is woven into the plot, but this is not just for commercial reasons, says the director. 

Starring newcomers Hari Shankar and Monica Chinnakotla, the director feels the biggest strength of Thozhar Venkatesan is that it is being presented by his mentor Susienthiran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thozhar Venkatesan Mahashivan Harishankar Monica Chinnakotla
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp