Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai to get worldwide release on August 8

By Express News Service

Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath, is all set to get a worldwide release on August 8, a full week ahead of its originally speculated release date of August 15. The film is the official Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit, Pink, which starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai stars Ajith in the role of a lawyer — originally played by Amitabh Bachchan — while Shraddha Srinath plays the main protagonist, a role essayed by Taapsee in the original. Vidya Balan portrays the role of Ajith’s wife in the film, which marks her Tamil debut. Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam of Bigg Boss fame, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, and Sujith Shankar.

The music of Nerkonda Paarvai is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and two songs from the film — Vaanil Irul and Kaalam, an EDM number featuring Kalki Koechlin in her first on-screen appearance in Tamil cinema — have already been released.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which will be released in China as well on August 8, marks Ajith's first release in the country.