Vimal’s film with Shriya titled Sandakari My Boss

Vimal has been shooting for a project, co-starring Shriya Saran, and directed by Madhurey-fame R Madhesh, for quite some time now.

Shriya Saran, Director Madhesh and Vimal

Vimal has been shooting for a project, co-starring Shriya Saran, and directed by Madhurey-fame R Madhesh, for quite some time now. The film, which is a remake of Jeethu Joseph’s 2012 Malayalam film, My Boss, starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas, has now been titled Sandakkari, My Boss. Madhesh, talking about the remake, says that he has made a few changes to the original script to suit Tamil sensibilities. “We are currently in the final leg of shoot. We are planning to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month, and release the film by September,” he says. 

Sandakkari, also starring Prabhu and Sathyan in important roles, is said to be a full-length comedy. “We had shot the first schedule in New York, Venice, and London. Later, we shot in Goa, and now, we are shooting the last schedule in Cochin. The film, with music by Amresh, will be a colourful entertainer,” he says. 

The original, The Boss, set in the backdrop of the IT industry, follows an executive assistant in a leading firm, who aspires to migrate to a foreign country while his female boss, an Indian born Australian citizen has visa problems at a time when she has the opportunity to get a promotion. This pushes the heroine to enter into a marriage of convenience with the hero in a frantic attempt to stay in India. My Boss, interestingly, was an unofficial adaptation of the 2009 Hollywood film, The Proposal, which had Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds as the leads.

