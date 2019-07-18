Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi to star opposite Dhanush in Karthik Subbaraj's next?

Home Entertainment Tamil

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has reportedly been cast opposite Dhanush in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film. The actor, who was last seen in Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, made her debut alongside Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Though the production house of the film, Y Not Studios is remaining tight-lipped about the news, sources state that it's certain that the actor will be playing the female lead. 

Aishwarya is currently working on her first Tamil film directed by Sundar C, co-starring Vishal and Tamannaah. She also recently finished shooting for Prithiviraj's Brother's Day. 

The news about Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project has been doing rounds for more than two years and it was put on hold for the director to work on Rajinikanth's Petta. It was said that the director approached veteran Hollywood actors like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for a role in the Dhanush starrer. 

According to sources, the film will finally take off in August, in London. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

